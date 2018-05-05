GORDON LIERMANN

Gordon Carl Liermann of Butlerville was born on January 16, 1933 in Reading, Ohio and passed peacefully and entered into Eternal Rest on May 4, 2018 at the age of 85.

He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Joan Sylvia (nee Schneider) Liermann; loving father of Bill (Deanna) Liermann of Wilmington and Mary (nee Liermann-Keller) (Tom) Boitnott of Milford; caring grandfather of Steven and Scott Liermann and Caroline and Randy Keller; proud great-grandfather of Joshua Keller and Kole Keller; dear brother of Elaine Liermann; and special friend of Reuben (Carol) Mobley and family. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Gordon proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will be on Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Blanchester.

Memorial donations may be directed to American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206 or to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.