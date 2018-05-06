‘Resources 101’ deemed a success

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Family and Children First Council and the Early Childhood Collaborative Committee recently held their first annual “Resources 101” for the public in the Moyer Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building.

The event was organized so that folks could learn about programs and resources available to them in the community that could positively impact the lives of families and individuals.

Various speakers from local agencies presented information about the resources they offer and many agencies had resource tables with informational flyers and handouts.

The group received a lot of positive feedback and is already planning for next year’s event which will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at an undetermined location. More information will follow closer to the event.

For questions, please contact either Maggie Henry at 937-382-5726, ext. 1422 or Marnie Reed at 937-382-5899.

Organizations participating in Resources 101 included Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties, New Life Clinic, and Alternatives to Violence Center.