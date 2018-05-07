More than 250 at EC FFA banquet

The East Clinton FFA recently held their 53rd Annual Banquet and it was a huge success with more than 250 guests present.

Many awards were given out to the FFA students for competitions they participated in such as Public Speaking, Dairy Judging and Soils Judging, plus for many more CDE’s (Career Development Events).

The chapter brought a special guest speaker, Koleson McCoy, who is the past State FFA Secretary and the new State President.

There were also many other awards given out to the students as well as some of the guests who helped with everything the FFA has done in the past year.

The event brought many smiles to our FFA as well as the guests. The FFA gives a special thanks to everyone that helped the FFA for 2017-18.

At the banquet are, from left: front, Dakota Slone, Nathan Vest and Brendon Walters; back, Bailey Corcoran, Ashley Kinner, Shelby Williams, Grace Cooper, Tabby Vance, Gracie McCarren, Taylor Boeckmann, Maggie Mathews and Holly Bernard. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_ec-ffa-2.jpg At the banquet are, from left: front, Dakota Slone, Nathan Vest and Brendon Walters; back, Bailey Corcoran, Ashley Kinner, Shelby Williams, Grace Cooper, Tabby Vance, Gracie McCarren, Taylor Boeckmann, Maggie Mathews and Holly Bernard. Courtesy photo