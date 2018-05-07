CC Master Gardeners plant sale set

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Master Gardeners will hold the annual Plant Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12 at the Clinton County Extension Office at 111 S. Nelson Ave.

Master gardeners have an assortment of locally grown vegetable plants, annuals, perennials and herbs.

Hanging baskets will be in time for Mother’s Day. Also “Plant A Mother’s Day Pot” from 9 a.m. to noon which will allow customers to go home with a completed gift for mom!

Juanita’s Flowers in Morrow provides locally grown plants each year, and Master Gardeners also provide plants from personal gardens. Items start at $2 each.

Profits from the plant sale go directly to projects such as landscaping Habitat homes and parks. A new project this year involves community gardens.

Master Gardeners would like to thank the community for past support. Please stop and see the group on Saturday.

For more information, call Jeff Drapalik at 513-336-9711.

