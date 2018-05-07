Clinton County March marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in March:

• Michael Lee Frump, 54, a machine operator, and Cheryl Lynn Crowe, 49, a cashier, both of Wilmington.

• Mikal Logan Johnson, 22, DIY Sales, and Coral Lynn Beach, 20, unemployed, both of Sabina.

• Michael Kyle Hollins, 28, a security officer, and Stephanie Nicole Burkhart, 34, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Gregory Alan King, 32, a nursing assistant, and Brandi Nichole Blair, 27, a certified medical assistant, both of Blanchester.

• Paul Casey Ashe, 30, unemployed, and Stephanie Michelle Boris, 38, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Danica Celeste Hunt, 20, a security contractor, and Craig Jay Beery II, 24, an inventory control coordinator, both of Wilmington.

• Brandon Michael Lee Wilson, 20, a loader, and Kayde Lynn Russell, 18, a student, both of Wilmington.

• Raymon Victor Villalpando, 36, a contractor, and Tiffany Irene Myers, 34, an order selector, both of Wilmington.

• Chad Michael Merrill, 22, a tire tech, and Taylor Rochele Jones, 22, unemployed, both of Reesville.

• Brandon Michael Holdren, 29, a quality inspector, and Ashton Lee Pruitt, 29, an administrative assistant, both of New Vienna.

• John Justin Cox, 34, who works in construction, of Sabina, and Karissa Frankeedell Purcell, 27, unemployed, of Wilmington.

• Bryan Edward DeVault Jr., 40, an extrusion tech, and Magen Dawn Pate, 28, who works in nutrition services, both of Sabina.