WPD reports: Missing person; dog attack leads to arrest

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police received a report of a missing 29-year-old female at 6:57 a.m. on May 1. According to Police Chief Duane Weyand, the missing female is Brittany Smith, who is 5’ 5”, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on April 23. If anyone has information in regards to the case, contact the Wilmington Police Department.

• Police responded to a report of a dog bite at the 200 block of Prairie Avenue at 8:22 p.m. on May 5. Upon arrival, a 41-year-old male resident told police he heard a lot of yelling coming from his front yard and observed a pit bull attacking and a German shepherd attempting to attack an 82-year-old male and his dog. The resident grabbed a sledgehammer from his garage and struck the pit bull who wouldn’t release the victim’s dog. The pit was seen running to the 200 block of High Street. The victim advised he saw the dogs jump out of the window at the High Street residence. He advised the pit attacked his dog and he punched the shepherd multiple times to stop it attacking him. Police responded to the dogs’ residence with the Dog Warden and made contact with their owner, a 31-year-old female. She admitted the dogs had gotten out through the window. The Dog Warden took possession of both dogs without incident. The owner was arrested and detained because of a warrant through the Milford PD. The warrant was recited and a copy was served to her. She advised the reason she had a warrant was because she missed a court date. She was advised of her court date and time, and that she had to appear. She was then released from the department.

• At 8:11 a.m. on April 30, police received a report of damage to a door at the baseball field at the high school on Richardson Place.

• At 2:27 p.m. on April 30, a 53-year-old male reported a burglary at his residence at the 300 block of Doan Street. The report lists a guitar and amplifier as stolen.

• A theft was reported at the 500 block of North South Street at 2:28 p.m. on April 30. A 30-year-old male resident is listed as a victim.

• At 8:26 a.m. on May 1, police responded to the 500 block of West Main Street on the report of a deceased 34-year-old male. The cause of death is under investigation. The report advised that it may have been drug-related.

• At 11:57 a.m. on May 1, a 79-year-old female reported multiple items were stolen from her vehicle at the 100 block of South Mulberry Street. The report lists a purse, $50 in cash, a driver’s license, and keys as stolen.

• At 12:54 p.m. on May 1, a 38-year-old female reported that someone broke into her apartment on Reba Drive while she was incarcerated and stole her dentures. According to the report, it appeared someone forced entry into the apartment as damage had been done to the door.

• At 2:29 p.m. on May 1, a 22-year-old male reported his PlayStation 4 had been stolen from his apartment on Rita Place.

• Police responded to a gas station on East Locust Street at 9:18 p.m. on May 1 on the report of a possible stabbing. According to the report, a 63-year-old Washington Court House male told authorities after he exited the gas station building a white bearded male wearing a dark shirt stated “that he needed help and that his friend had been stabbed behind the building.” Officers and WFD members were unable to locate anyone injured or any evidence of a crime. The reporting officer advised the bearded male may have been trying to lure the 63-year-old to the rear of the building to possibly steal his vehicle which was running at the gas pump.

• Emergency services responded to a possible overdose at the 100 block of A Street at 3:04 a.m. on May 2. According to the report, a 50-year-old male resident was located lying on his bedroom floor and was “barely breathing.” The subject eventually woke up and agreed to be transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. At the residence, two small empty bags and a glass meth pipe were located in plain view. The subject advised he only smoked a “little (meth).”

• At 2:30 p.m. on May 2, a 24-year-old female reported her blue Mongoose bicycle from her residence at the 100 block of Midway Drive.

• At 5:04 p.m. on May 2, police responded to a store on Progress Way to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol in reference to a stolen vehicle out of Tennessee occupied by a runaway juvenile and a 19-year-old male. The troopers advised they had apprehended the suspects.

• At 10:19 p.m. on May 2, police received a report of possible price switching at a store on Progress Way. A 37-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• Police received a report of an assault at the high school on Richardson Place at 3:51 p.m. on May 3.

• At 7:14 p.m. on May 3, police responded to the elementary school on Lorish Avenue in reference to a welfare check for possible child abuse. A 31-year-old female and a 33-year-old male are listed as suspects.

• At 8:36 p.m. on May 3, a 46-year-old Blanchester female reported $18.19 was stolen from her checking account.

• At 9:33 p.m. on May 3, police received a report of a vehicle stolen at a gas station on East Locust Street. The vehicle listed as stolen is a silver 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. The vehicle belonged to a 38-year-old male. A 39-year-old male is listed as a suspect. Police later received a report of reckless operation involving the vehicle on Doan Street at 12:15 a.m. on May 4.

• At 9:06 a.m. on May 4, police responded to a shoplifting a report at a gas station on East Locust Street. According to the report, a male subject wearing a green shirt and a pair of shorts took an unlisted amount of items.

• At 3:59 p.m. on May 4, police received a report of multiple items stolen from a dorm room on Quaker Way. The victims are listed as a 19-year-old maleand a 20-year-old male. The stolen items are valued at $2,475.

• At 8:45 a.m. on May 5, a 34-year-old male reported someone broke into his residence and stole several items. He advised he was helping a male subject out and let him stay at his residence at the 200 block of South Walnut Street. He advised that he subject has also been working for him by doing things around the house and believes the subject took the items from his residence. The report lists two subwoofer speakers, a Bullet heater, a Pioneer item valued at $400.

• At 9 a.m. on May 5, police received a report of an assault at a restaurant parking lot on Rombach Avenue the previous night. A 52-year-old Martinsville male was listed as the victim and two males were listed as suspects — a 24-year-old Wilmington male and a 37-year-old Sabina male.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Chadwick Price, 39, of Hillsboro, was charged with alleged criminal mischief and theft.

• Miranda Allen, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft, drug abuse instrument possession, and drug paraphernalia.

• Michael Scott, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged felonious assault.

• Heather Cole, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged child endangerment and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

• Matthew Pitzer, 34, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

• Alonzo Gilmore, 46, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly violating a protection order/consent agreement.

• Laura Gibson, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged persisting disorderly conduct.

• Grady Gilkison, 66, of Morrow, was charged with alleged theft.

• Kaleb Osborne, 27, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

