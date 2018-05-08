Client art show marks Mental Health Month

WILMINGTON – How are a doll house, a barn, colored and painted pictures connected?

They’re all among the artistic creations of people with mental health issues now on display marking Mental Health Month. The displays are open through May 11 in Lebanon and May 25 in Wilmington.

The displays are located at the Warren County Administration Building, 406 Justice Drive in Lebanon, and at the Wilmington Public Library, 268 N. South St. in Wilmington.

“People with mental health issues are no different from anyone else,” said Brent Lawyer, executive director of Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRS), the local board of mental health and addiction services. “They have hopes and dreams and goals. They also have talents to share, whether that’s art or writing or other ways to contribute for the betterment of our communities.”

Clients have offered a variety of pieces, from paintings and drawings to coloring and poetry. One client has shared creates doll houses and barns. One of each will be on display in Lebanon. The artists are current or past recipients of services through agencies that are part of the MHRS provider network.

For more information about MHRS, visit mhrsonline.org.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_MHRS-logo1.jpg