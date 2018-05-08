Mike Albert and the Big ‘E’ at Murphy Saturday

That’s All Right, Mama … you can get All Shook Up and start your Mother’s Day early as Mike Albert and the Big “E” Band make a return appearance to the Murphy Theatre this Saturday night. Spending the night watching Mike is more than just watching another tribute band — pulls you in with an experience that leaves you spellbound and you won’t want to leave your seat once Mike and his band takes the stage. The event is presented by Bill Marine Ford. Tickets are available at the Murphy Theatre box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by phone at 937-382-3643, or online at www.themurphytheatre.org.

