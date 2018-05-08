WC students share work at Annual Student Research Forum

WILMINGTON — The presence of nearly 80 students displaying their research via posters and other presentation media May 3 transformed the normally athletics-oriented Fred Raizk Arena in Hermann Court into a strictly academic setting at the Ninth Annual Student Research Forum.

The 49 research projects spanned across academic disciplines as faculty, staff and students took time out from the study day prior to the start of final exams to peruse the presentations and learn first-hand from student researchers.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, is a champion for the student research experience, which “really puts the College’s ‘hands-on learning’ into practice.”

“Doing research projects and disseminating their findings helps students close the loop on their entire academic experience in college,” she added. “Presenting helps students build those critical soft skills that are often lacking in the young professional: critical thinking, polished oral and written communication skills, collaboration and professionalism.”

Goodwin added it’s a valuable experience even if students may not want to — or have to — ever do a research project again. “That’s OK because it’s more important to me that they see the value and need of it, and appreciate the work that others do to develop the knowledge base in their respective fields.”

Special “Best in Class” awards went to:

Agriculture — Alison Davis with Prof. Bethany Siehr, “Community Equine Fecal Testing Event: A Pilot Study”; Art/Communications — Sieara Rotroff, “The Impact of Social Media Usage on Students’ Academic Performance”; Biology — Sophia Castro with Dr. Douglas Woodmansee, “Survival of Daphnia Magna”; Business Administration — Matthew Creditt, Zach Zurface and Ed Cook, “It’s Sport of a Big Deal”; Social Sciences — Ellyse Herr, Aspen Galloway, Courtney Hillis, Bailey Jenkins, Abby Engelhart, Shea Mercer, Joe Sklenar-Heitzenrater, Brantley Milburn, Shaylee Carson and Angela Hutsenpiller with Dr. Audrey Wagstaff, “Too Hot for School: The Climate of Student (Free) Enterprise in Ohio”; and Sport Sciences — Kennedy Harshaw with Dr. Brett Massie and Dr. Erika Smith-Goodwin, “Coaching Style and the Effect Coaching Style Has on an Athlete’s Willingness to Self-Report Injuries.”

The prize for “Best Student/Faculty Collaboration” went to Sophia Castro with Dr. Douglas Woodmansee, “Survival of Daphnia Magna.”

The President’s Choice was awarded to a pair of research projects: Alison Davis with Prof. Bethany Siehr, “Community Equine Fecal Testing Event: A Pilot Study”; and to Ellyse Herr, Aspen Galloway, Courtney Hillis, Bailey

Jenkins, Abby Engelhart, Shea Mercer, Joe Sklenar-Heitzenrater, Brantley Milburn, Shaylee Carson and Angela Hutsenpiller with Dr. Audrey Wagstaff, “Too Hot for School: The Climate of Student (Free) Enterprise in Ohio”

Selected for “People’s Choice” award was research by Zara Zeller, Rick Pride, Jarett Trautman, Kristen Grow and Jordan Greer for “Marketing Research for New Life Clinic.”

Zara Zeller explains her team’s research on “Marketing Research for New Life Clinic” to Dr. Stephen Potthoff, associate professor of religion & philosophy, as team members Jarett Trautman (LEFT) and Rick Pride look on. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_wc-research.jpg Zara Zeller explains her team’s research on “Marketing Research for New Life Clinic” to Dr. Stephen Potthoff, associate professor of religion & philosophy, as team members Jarett Trautman (LEFT) and Rick Pride look on. Courtesy photo