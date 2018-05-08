Municipal court reports: Offending drivers sentenced

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following contains those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 23 and April 27:

• Danielle Banks, 22, of Mount Orab, trespassing, O.V.I., sentenced to 270 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 26, 2018 to April 25, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $250 court costs. Banks must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs while on probation. Banks must also write a letter of apology to the trespassing victim and have no contact with them. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective May 7, 2018. Additional charges of obstructing official business, misconduct at an emergency, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Charles Brooks, 36, of Wilmington, O.V.I., driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator license suspended from April 25, 2018 to April 24, 2018, fined $1,225, assessed $125 court costs. Driving privileges granted effective May 12, 2018. ALS vacated. Additional charges of failure to control and no operator’s license were suspended.

• Jeffrey Watson, 32, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from June 7, 2017 to June 6, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated. Operator’s license ordered destroyed forthwith. An additional O.V.I. charge and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Amber Carman, 22, of Pleasant Plain, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 24, 2018 to April 23, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Carman must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Carman must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs. ALS vacated. Operator’s license sent to BMV for destruction. Driving privileges granted effective May 8. Additional charges of marijuana possession charge, registration violation, and a one-way traffic violation were dismissed.

• Ashleigh Blaylock, 23, of Leesburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 26, 2018 to April 25, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Blaylock must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs. Driving privileges granted effective May 12, 2018, ALS vacated. Operator’s license ordered destroyed forthwith. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Daniel Gray, 26, of Hillsboro, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gray must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Bryan Linkhart, 59, of New Vienna, D.U.I.-commercial vehicle, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Linkhart must commit no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of O.V.I. and failure to control were dismissed.

• Daniel Michael, 52, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Michael must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Mikayla Tumbleson, 18, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Tumbleson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Leah Walker, 21, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Walker must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Gerald Shamp, 58, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 26, 2018 to April 26, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Shamp must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs while on probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective May 4, 2018. Operator’s license ordered destroyed forthwith. An additional O.V.I. charge, along with a seat belt violation and a prohibited turn violation were dismissed.

• Amy Thomas, 40, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Thomas must commit no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation. The charge was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. A loud exhaust violation was dismissed.

• Daniel Michalski, 22, of Xenia, going 74 in a 55 mph speed zone, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Michalski must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Thomas Fitzgerald, 22, of Goshen, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. If Fitzgerald appears with a valid operator’s license, the court will suspend the fine.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Court-News_cmyk-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewjs.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574