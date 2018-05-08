9:56 p.m. UPDATE: Wilkin, McCarty emerge victorious; CM levy fails; Sabina renewal passes

WILMINGTON — In the Clinton County Republican Primary, with all precincts reporting Mike McCarty garnered 3,448 votes to 1,135 for James Bowling in unofficial totals.

For the GOP nod for state rep in the 91st District, in the counties of Clinton, Highland, Pike and part of Ross, and all votes now in, Wilkin unofficially wins 5,962-4,603.

Wilkin is leading by around a 2-1 margin in Highland, Pike and Ross counties, with Ellis leading by 2,311-1802 in Clinton

The Clinton-Massie School Income Tax has failed; in Clinton County the totals were 924 against and 787 in favor. In Warren County, the final unofficial total was 405 against and 404 in favor.

The Clinton-Warren Fire Renewal has passed with 610 Clinton Countians for and 256 against, and it carried Warren County 290-125.

The Sabina renewal has passed 182-140 and the Richland Cemeteries issue is passing with votes of 248-242 with 3 of 3 precincts reported.

