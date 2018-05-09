Posted on by

Lions team with students for Arbor Day


By Wilmington Lions

Lion Gary DeFayette tells students at Blanchester the story of the Lions International.

Lion Gary DeFayette tells students at Blanchester the story of the Lions International.


Courtesy photos

Clinton-Massie students listen tentatively to the Arbor Day Story from Lion Kathey Carroll.


Courtesy photos

As in years past, the Wilmington Lions Clubs celebrated Arbor Day and supported the Fourth-Grade Foresters Program.

During the week of April 23, representatives from the Wilmington Lions Club presented 620 evergreen saplings to all Clinton County fourth-graders.

We are so please that the local school districts continue to support this program. The trees are presented to students along with a story about how Arbor Day came to be a much celebrated event.

