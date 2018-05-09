Lions team with students for Arbor Day

As in years past, the Wilmington Lions Clubs celebrated Arbor Day and supported the Fourth-Grade Foresters Program.

During the week of April 23, representatives from the Wilmington Lions Club presented 620 evergreen saplings to all Clinton County fourth-graders.

We are so please that the local school districts continue to support this program. The trees are presented to students along with a story about how Arbor Day came to be a much celebrated event.

Lion Gary DeFayette tells students at Blanchester the story of the Lions International. Clinton-Massie students listen tentatively to the Arbor Day Story from Lion Kathey Carroll.