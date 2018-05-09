CANTABILE returns with Mother’s Day evening concert at Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — Popular Wilmington choral ensemble CANTABILE will be featured in concert this Sunday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Steven Haines, and accompanied by Karen Miller, the 45-member group will perform a wide-ranging program of choral classics that is sure to be a great way to cap off your Mother’s Day celebrations, said Haines.

Titled “Bernstein and Beyond,” the concert will feature several pieces by iconic American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, as well as songs by Craig Hella Johnson, Ola Gjeilo, Pasek & Paul, Stephen Sondheim, Carly Simon, Jason Robert Brown and Louis Armstrong.

Founded in 2013 by Haines, CANTABILE is a select group of vocalists from southwest Ohio dedicated to the exploration of the full range of choral music, and providing audiences with entertaining and thought-provoking music with each of their concerts.

“We’ve been on a bit of a hiatus, but encouragement from singers and audiences alike helped us realize that it was time to get back to the singing,” commented Haines. “We are especially excited to be presenting this concert at the beautiful Murphy Theatre with its exceptional acoustics and a staff that has been so open and generously helpful in making it possible for us to perform there.”

Tickets are priced at $15 (festival seating) and are available for early purchase at the Murphy Theatre office and at Kava Haus.

Tickets also will be available for at-the-door purchase beginning 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

CANTABILE Artistic Director Steven Haines and the choral ensemble will present a program of choral classics this Sunday evening. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_sfh_p.jpg CANTABILE Artistic Director Steven Haines and the choral ensemble will present a program of choral classics this Sunday evening. Courtesy photo