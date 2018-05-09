‘We are here for kids’

County commissioners on Wednesday proclaimed May as Foster Care Month. As of Wednesday, locally there are 73 children in the custody of the Clinton County Job & Family Services’ (JFS) Child Protection Unit and about 30 licensed foster homes in the county. Recruiting new foster homes in the county to facilitate keeping children closer to home is an ongoing effort, said JFS staffers. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Child Protection Unit workers Lisa Massie, Cindy Ricketts, Dawn Barker, Melissa Lynch, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Jessica Ladnow, Clinton County JFS Director Kathi Spirk and Clinton County JFS Deputy Director Gina Speaks-Eshler.

