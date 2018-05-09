CCP students at Chatfield College published in literary magazine

ST. MARTIN — Carissa Palazzolo and Erica Wethington, students on Chatfield College’s St. Martin campus in Brown County, were each published in the spring 2018 issue of UC Clermont’s East Fork Journal.

Carissa and Erica attend Chatfield College as part of the College Credit Plus (CCP) program, where students can attend college for free while in high school.

A student of Milford High School and new to Chatfield College this semester, Carissa published her narrative essay from her English 101 class, “Eight. Four. Seven.”

“ ‘Eight. Four. Seven.’ is a piece that I hold very close to my heart. It is a narrative piece about having a panic attack, and for a while, I struggled with whether or not to share it. In spite of my doubts, I’m very glad I did. Sharing my own struggles with others is something that I hope helps bring awareness to mental health, and is able to encourage others to talk about their difficulties and get the guidance they need,” Carissa said.

Erica, a student of Clermont Northeastern High School, published her story, “Mad House”, about a hoarding, lonely elderly man, written from a prompt in her Creative Writing class.

“This is my second year at Chatfield as a CCP student and I am thankful for the opportunity and education that this school has provided to help me become a better-rounded student,” said Erica.

Speaking on “Mad House”, she says, “My favorite detail about this story is actually the title. ‘Mad House’ is a story about a man going to the house of a hoarder. And while the title is based on the recurring theme of the day being full of madness, it also reflects the common misperception of mental illness in most fictional pieces. However, once the reader dives into the story they will be shown the true reality of this mental illness.”

Both works of fiction can be found at www.eastfork.us .

For more information, please visit www.chatfield.edu, call 513-875-3344 or e-mail admissions@chatfield.edu .