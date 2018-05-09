Big facility for baby greens

The BrightFarms Inc. greenhouse farm is really taking shape off Davids Drive in Wilmington. According to a recent article in the produce industry journal “And Now U Know”, the greenhouse workers in Wilmington will grow a variety of fresh greens. Those include baby spinach, spring mix, baby arugula, 50/50 spring mix/spinach blend, baby kale, baby romaine, and “sunny crunch” (a variety of iceberg lettuce). The article also states that the first harvest of baby greens out of the Wilmington greenhouse is expected this July. BrightFarms, which already has greenhouses for the Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia markets, recently announced Texas will be its next market for baby greens and herbs. BrightFarms is a founding member of a Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) food safety coalition whose formation was announced in March.

