Wilmington: Set trash, recyclables out before midnight

The City of Wilmington announces that, effective immediately, toters for regular trash and recyclables must be placed at the curb prior to midnight of the normally scheduled collection day. There will be no other changes to the daily pickup schedule.

Placement of trash and recyclables prior to midnight will provide flexibility to the Sanitation Department in situations when an earlier trash or recyclable route is necessary.

“This change in toter placement time will allow the city to efficiently complete equipment maintenance during daytime hours, without disrupting trash pickup service,” said Brian Shidaker, Director of Public Safety and Public Service.

The city appreciates residents’ understanding of the new collection schedule. As a reminder, recyclables are collected on the same day as regular trash pickup.

For questions regarding the trash pickup or recycling programs, please contact the Wilmington Sanitation Department at 937-382-6474.

Help cancer patients get to appointments

About 450 residents of Clinton and Highland counties will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and for many getting to treatments can be their biggest roadblock.

By volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program you can provide as many rides as you want. All drivers must have a valid driver’s license, good driving record and proof of insurance, a safe and reliable car, and regular desktop, laptop or tablet computer access.

To learn more, visit cancer.org Get Involved/Volunteer/Road to Recovery.

For cancer patients seeking transportation to cancer-related appointments, call 1-800-227-2345.

Locals graduate from Cedarville

Two Wilmington residents graduated from Cedarville University on May 5.

Joseph Keiter earned a degree in Biology. Hannah Phillips earned a degree in Molecular & Cellular Biology.