WPD: Suspect assaulted officer, faces multiple charges

WILMINGTON — A suspicious person call led to two arrests after an assault on an officer, according to Wilmington police.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of A Street at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about a possible break-in.

“Upon arrival, the officer (Patrol Officer Darcie Mayberry) encountered two people and both fled,” said Police Chief Duane Weyand. “Upon a short foot pursuit with one of the subjects, a struggle ensued, which led to the subject being tased.”

The subject was identified as Kyle Hargrave, 37, of Sabina, and he was taken into custody, said Weyand. He added that Mayberry did not receive any noticeable injuries.

Weyand told the News Journal that while Hargrave was fleeing, he threw down items later identified as drug-related. According to the police report, a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue, a plastic bag with eight grams of meth, and another bag of suspected meth were seized as evidence.

A few minutes later, the other subject that fled was apprehended and taken into custody, identified as Katie Spurlock, 29, of Wilmington, police said.

Hargrave faces six charges including assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, drug trafficking, littering, and two counts of obstructing official business, while Spurlock was charged with one count of obstructing official business, police said.

Both were transported to the Clinton County Jail.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

