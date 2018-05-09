Muni court sentences include for disorderly conduct, theft, assault

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 23 and April 27:

• James Hubbard Jr., 37, of Sabina, two counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $250 court costs. The second disorderly conduct charge was amended from an obstructing official business charge. Hubbard must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Hubbard must also not reside in Clinton County for two years. Both charges were amended from obstruction of justice charges.

• Jeremy Gaddis, 19, of Martinsville, theft, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 270 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Gaddis must take part in supervised probation, complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Rodriguez, 18, of Wilmington, theft, tampering with a coin machine, sentenced to 210 days in jail (202 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Rodriguez must take part in supervised probation, complete 100 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $573.21 in restitution. A second theft charge, three additional tampering with a coin machine charge, along with a criminal mischief charge were dismissed.

• Allison Flora, 22, of Wilmington, attempted assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Flora must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend 375 of fine. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Jacob Juilfs, 26, drug instrument possession, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Zachariah Gregory, 26, of Lynchburg, child endangerment, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Gregory must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Kendra Gregory, 27, of Lynchburg, child endangerment, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Kody Johnson, 18, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail and fine stayed to allow Johnson to complete diversion. Johnson must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Barbara Doss, 75, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Christopher Collmer, 38, of Grove City, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $300, assessed $125 court costs.

• Kevin Kratzer, 42, of Sabina, nuisance, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Two additional nuisance charges were dismissed.

• Ashlee Williams, 33, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Craig Floyd, 29, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Trial to Magistrate.

• Tiffany Norman, 21, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Anthony Dixon, 34, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Brian Maynard, 47, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ronnie Northern, 38, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Eric Harcourt, 28, of Goshen, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a telecommunication harassment charge.

• Taylor Houze, 22, of Clarksville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Angela Cordy, 41, theft. Sentencing stayed. Cordy must have no contact with the victim.

• Lacie Whitley, 24, of Hillsboro, theft. Sentencing stayed.

• Kyle Whitley, 27, of Hillsboro, theft. Sentencing stayed.

• Nicholas Rineair, 32, of Midland, theft. Sentencing stayed.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Court-News_cmyk-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewjs.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574