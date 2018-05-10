Clarification on Blanchester incident

Regarding information provided by Blanchester police in the May 9 News Journal story about a man holding a gun on EMS personnel: “To set the record straight, Blanchester EMS responded to the apartment they were dispatched to, so they did nothing wrong,” said Clinton County Sheriff’s Col. Brian Prickett, who reached out to the News Journal. “The mistake belongs to us and the alarm company that called in.

”It appears when the alarm company called in she gave the address of 901 Cherry St., Apt. D4,” Prickett continued. “Our dispatcher repeated back Apt. B4 and the alarm company person replied, ‘Yes’. That is how the confusion started and the subsequent incident at Apt. B4 occurred.”

Prickett added, “We are addressing the mistake with our personnel to make sure a similar situation does not occur in the future.“