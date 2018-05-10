Sheriff’s Office reports: Motorists and drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:05 p.m. on May 1, during a traffic stop for a turn signal violation on State Route 73 near Prairie Road in Wilmington, deputies located a “large amount of narcotics” inside the vehicle.

• At 12:46 a.m. on May 2, during a traffic stop on U.S. 68 near Raycon Drive in Wilmington, deputies found the driver to be in possession of a black tar substance. The substance was believed to be a drug/narcotic substance.

• At 3:58 p.m. on April 29, deputies responded to call the 5700 block of U.S. 68 North in Wilmington on the report of a male subject having medical issues. According to the report, deputies located drugs inside a vehicle at the scene.

Pike Road in Blanchester. The drugs confiscated were 15 blue and white pills and 10 beige pills.

• Deputies came into contact with a suspicious person at 12:33 a.m. on May 1 at the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville. Deputies ended up recovering suspected drugs off the subject.

• At 7:51 p.m. on April 27, deputies confiscated drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop on State Route 28 West near Tar

• At 12:55 a.m. on April 28, deputies and emergency services were dispatched to the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville in reference to a drug overdose. According to the report, deputies collected multiple capsules with residue in them and two hypodermic syringes.

• At 4:42 a.m. on May 1, during a traffic stop around South Mill Street and Depot Street in Blanchester, a suspect attempted to elude authorities. The suspect was found to be suspended, was a wanted subject, and was in possession of drugs and hypodermic syringes.

• At 3:25 p.m. on April 24, a 22-year-old Loveland male advised that someone vandalized his vehicle and stole $520 from him. The incident occurred at the 100 block of South Sugartree Street in Clarksville.

• At 1:34 p.m. on April 27, an insurance agency out of Dayton contacted deputies and advised that a local suspect totaled his vehicle in an accident. They advised they settled the claim with the suspect, who refused to turn the vehicle over.

• At 11:44 a.m. on April 29, deputies received a report of sometime within the past week someone broke into a locked garage on a vacant property at the 900 block of Cline Road in Sabina. According to the report, the suspect stole a power generator and multiple power tools.

• At 6:07 p.m. on May 1, a 37-year-old Sabina male reported that his identity was being used to open a fraudulent account.

• Deputies responded to an assault and vandalism report at the 5300 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington at 7:29 p.m. on May 1. Deputies spoke with a 48-year-old female resident who stated she was assaulted by “a known offender” and that he broke her barn door.

• At 8:45 p.m. on May 2, a 33-year-old Sabina male reported multiple tools were taken from the back of his work truck that had been parked inside his barn at his residence on Larrick Road. The stolen items include a chainsaw, a weed eater, and a hedge trimmer. The victim report that it had occurred within the last 24 hours.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Jeremy Wilson, 37, of Sabina, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

