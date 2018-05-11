ATSG comments on pilots picketing

ATSG comments

on pilots’ concerns

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) released a statement regarding a group of pilots who assembled near ATSG’s shareholders meeting Thursday to express concerns. The statement is in response to a News Journal request for comment.

“ATSG recognizes that ABX Air and its pilots union still have issues that must be resolved through mediation under the terms of their labor agreements, and we stand prepared to negotiate a fair contract that meets the needs of our customers, pilots, and shareholders as we did with our other airline, ATI.

“As always, we appreciate the work of all of our employees toward providing the best possible service to our customers, and we make every effort, every day, to make that service even better,” the ATSG statement concludes.

Wilmington-based ATSG is the parent corporation of ABX Air.

Black earns master’s

in Christian Studies

Matthew Black of Wilmington has graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with an M.A. in Christian Studies.