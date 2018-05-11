EC FFA at national, state eveents

The East Clinton FFA Chapter recently had a big first week of May.

The Soil team consisting of Shelby Williams, Tabby Vance, Holly Bernard and Ashley Kinner went to a national soil judging contest in Oklahoma where they placed well. The team earned second at state and first at district to qualify to attend the National Soils Competition.

Whjle in Oklahoma the team visited the Oklahoma City Memorial and Stockyards City, and saw the St. Louis Arch.

The FFA Chapter is very proud of the Soil team’s accomplishments and their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

In the same week the FFA chapter took a trip to State FFA Convention where they listened to key speakers including Eddie Goerge and Jian Paul Gonzalez, learned about SAE’s (Supervised Agricultural Experiences), and received awards for their proficiencies, degrees and CDE (career development events) awards.

The following students received their State FFA Degree: Austin Bronner, Austin Rolfe, Olivia Rice, Logan McPherson, Taylor Boeckmann, Bailey Corcoran, Gracie McCarren and Ashley Kinner were awarded their degree on stage.

In the proficiencies Grace Cooper placed third in the state in Swine Production, Blake Williams placed fourth in Landscape Management, Cassie Parks placed fourth in Goat Production and Nathan Stewart placed first in Specialty Animal Production, qualifying for Nationals.

The Dairy team of Ashley Kinner, Gracie McCarren, Taylor Boeckmann and Dakota Slone received their banner for winning State Dairy Cattle Judging.

Nathan as well as the Dairy and Milk Quality team will compete at Nationals next school year in the fall.

The Soil team fared well at a contest in Oklahoma. From left are Tabby Vance, Shelby Williams, Ashley Kinner and Holly Bernard. At the Convention are, from left, back to front: Nathan Stewart, Cade Stewart, Carter Carey, Avery Wood, Brendon Walters and Austin Bronner; Emma Malone, Maggie Mathews, Logan McPherson and Quinten Tolle; Olivia Rice, Gracie McCarren, Bailey Corocoran and Taylor Boeckmann; and Holly Bernard, Austin Rolfe, Ashley Kinner and Rheanna McQueen.