Dealing in meth lands Sabina woman in prison

WILMINGTON — A Sabina woman received a one-year prison term for trafficking meth.

It is the first felony offense for Dorothy L. Clinton, 50, according to court papers.

According to an affidavit by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Detective Doug Eastes, a search warrant was executed in May 2017 at the residence of a neighbor to Clinton. A package that had been shipped to the neighbor and contained meth was located, the affidavit states.

The neighbor said he knew the package contained drugs, and that he would be compensated $50 to accept the package and deliver it to Clinton.

A search warrant then was executed at Clinton’s residence on South Jackson Street in Sabina and law enforcement questioned Clinton about the package. Clinton said she was getting the package of meth so she could sell the contents to another individual, states the affidavit.

The methamphetamine weighed 64.2 grams.

Clinton refused to identify to law enforcement who sent the package to her.

In addition to the 12-month prison term, Clinton was ordered to forfeit $589 in cash that reportedly was used in the trafficking of drugs. She also must pay all court costs.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck granted Clinton time credit for nine days she spent in the county jail.

At other recent sentencing hearings in common pleas court:

• Jarrod W. Messer, 28, of Goshen, guilty of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of receiving stolen property in Clinton County, received a 180-day prison term. He also must pay $3,377 restitution to a victim, plus he was ordered to pay court costs and a public defender fee. He was granted credit for 44 days he had already served in jail on the case.

• Brooke L. Bailey, 27, of Leesburg, guilty of failing to comply with a signal of a police officer, has had her community controls revoked. An 18-month prison term at the Ohio Reformatory for Women was re-imposed. She was granted time credit for 334 days already spent in incarceration on the case. Her original sentence in June 2017 included an operator’s license class 2 suspension for three years.

• Matthew L. Fulton, 32, of Wilmington, guilty of breaking and entering, was put under community control sanctions for a two-year term, with residential participation at the STAR Community Justice Center facility a component. He also received a six-month jail term, and must pay $500 restitution to a victim, plus pay court costs and the public defender fee. He was granted time credit for the 110 days he had spent in jail on the case.

• Jacob Ray Allen Davis, 27, of Wilmington, guilty of possessing drugs, was placed on community controls. He also was given a six-month suspended jail term, and he must pay costs and the $25 public defender fee. He was granted time credit for two days he spent in the county jail.

• Stephanie A. Gude, 29, of South Lebanon, guilty of possessing heroin in Clinton County, was placed on community controls for two years. She was given a suspended six-month jail term, and she must pay all court costs and the public defender fee. She is credited with two days already served in jail on the case.

