Planning isn’t all play

The City of Wilmington has been soliciting ides from the community — including from some of its youngest residents — on what the playground may look like that will replace the current wooden castle playground at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park. The city made available a playground drawing template to solicit ideas and to help create more awareness about the design and discovery phase of this project —in other words, kids were asked to share their ideas for their “dream playground.” The city planned a special event Friday evening, May 11 to unveil the redesign as well as to celebrate the coming of a new playground. See Tuesday’s News Journal for more on the event and on the redesign. Pictured, designer Jim Houghton, right, listens to the ideas of students at Holmes Elementary Friday along with Wilmington Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaacs.

The City of Wilmington has been soliciting ides from the community — including from some of its youngest residents — on what the playground may look like that will replace the current wooden castle playground at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park. The city made available a playground drawing template to solicit ideas and to help create more awareness about the design and discovery phase of this project —in other words, kids were asked to share their ideas for their “dream playground.” The city planned a special event Friday evening, May 11 to unveil the redesign as well as to celebrate the coming of a new playground. See Tuesday’s News Journal for more on the event and on the redesign. Pictured, designer Jim Houghton, right, listens to the ideas of students at Holmes Elementary Friday along with Wilmington Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaacs.