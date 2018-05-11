Elks award essay winners

Elks Lodge 797 presented gift cards to area students who were local, district and statewide winners in an essay contest about our nation’s veterans. Mason Schaffer, Wilmington fifth-grade student, is standing in front, and from left are Christopher Byrum, East Clinton seventh-grader; Samuel Gould, Clinton-Massie sixth-grader; Zane Smith, Wilmington fifth-grader; and Erynn Cluley, East Clinton seventh-grader. Students, their parents and/or grandparents were treated to a pizza lunch at the lodge hall Thursday afternoon. Also present was Diana Camp, language arts teacher in Wilmington who has, or has had, three of these recipients as students.

