‘Mamma Mia! Summer theatre auditions upcoming

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre will present the acclaimed musical “Mamma Mia!” July 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., and July 15 at 2:30 p.m., in Wilmington College’s Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

Auditions will be held Sunday and Monday, May 20 and 21, at 7:15 p.m. at the theatre, which is located in WC’s Boyd Cultural Arts Center, corner of College and Douglas streets. Callbacks, if necessary, will be May 23 at 7:15 p.m.

Director Wynn Alexander said Mamma Mia! calls for an “exuberant cast” of men and women ages 15 to 50-plus who can sing and dance.

He added that auditions will be held in a workshop style and no advance preparation is necessary, as all music and movement used for the audition will be taught during the sessions. Participants should come dressed to sing and dance.

Also, those auditioning are encouraged to attend all sessions and stay for the entire length of each session, if possible, to allow for full participation. Rehearsals will begin soon on Sunday through Thursday evenings.

More information is available by contacting Wynn Alexander at 937-481-2472 or via email at wynn_alexander@wilmington.edu.