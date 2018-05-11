Brysen set to lead the pack for Little Hearts Big Smiles; veterans donate to cause

Editor’s Note: This is the third of six daily profiles of this year’s team captains for the annual Little Hearts Big Smiles Fun Day 5K set for Saturday, May 19.

Brysen is a seventh-grade student at Blanchester Middle School, and he loves sports.

He is very active in both playing and coaching sports with his dad. If there is a ball game going on, you can find Brysen there, either on the court or cheering for the Wildcats!

At a very young age, Brysen was diagnosed with Global Apraxia. But more recently, Brysen was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes.

Brysen, his family and friends were very worried for him. On top of having communication needs, they worried if he would be able to understand the complexity of this very serious disease.

However, Brysen did not let this get in the way of living his life to the fullest. He is working hard to learn how to manage his diabetes, and is even doing independent insulin checks all by himself at home and at school!

He always has a wonderful smile on his face. He is a very special young man to many people.

This will be the first year that Brysen has participated in the Little Hearts Big Smiles 5K walk and run. Watch out for him — he’ll be leading the pack!

Register today and see if you can catch up to Brysen at https://goo.gl/forms/qJ8Ia8pYE6tbMR5D3 .

All proceeds from this event will go to benefit Phase 4 of the Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground. Phase 4 includes the addition of handi-accesible restrooms for children and families.

To find out more about the 5K and for more information about Little Heart Smiles Big Smiles, visit www.littleheartsbigsmiles.org or find them on Facebook.

Brysen loves to play and coach with his dad, and to cheer on the Blanchester Wildcats. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Brysen.jpg Brysen loves to play and coach with his dad, and to cheer on the Blanchester Wildcats. Courtesy photos http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_lhbs-donation.jpg Courtesy photos