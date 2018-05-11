Lions award scholarships

The Wilmington Lions Club recently presented a $1,500 college scholarship to one graduating senior from each of the four Clinton County school districts. This is the second year the group has has presented these and it is hoped this will continue to be an annual event. In addition to their scholarship awards, students and their families attended dinner hosted by the Lions. Shown are Lions and scholarship winners, from left: Lions Kathey Carroll and Nial Henry; Madison Spangler, Wilmington High School; Shelby Williams, East Clinton High School; Noah Brausch, Clinton-Massie High School; and Lions Ryan Page and Gene Snyder. Not pictured is Madison Curless, Blanchester High School.

The Wilmington Lions Club recently presented a $1,500 college scholarship to one graduating senior from each of the four Clinton County school districts. This is the second year the group has has presented these and it is hoped this will continue to be an annual event. In addition to their scholarship awards, students and their families attended dinner hosted by the Lions. Shown are Lions and scholarship winners, from left: Lions Kathey Carroll and Nial Henry; Madison Spangler, Wilmington High School; Shelby Williams, East Clinton High School; Noah Brausch, Clinton-Massie High School; and Lions Ryan Page and Gene Snyder. Not pictured is Madison Curless, Blanchester High School. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_image001.jpg The Wilmington Lions Club recently presented a $1,500 college scholarship to one graduating senior from each of the four Clinton County school districts. This is the second year the group has has presented these and it is hoped this will continue to be an annual event. In addition to their scholarship awards, students and their families attended dinner hosted by the Lions. Shown are Lions and scholarship winners, from left: Lions Kathey Carroll and Nial Henry; Madison Spangler, Wilmington High School; Shelby Williams, East Clinton High School; Noah Brausch, Clinton-Massie High School; and Lions Ryan Page and Gene Snyder. Not pictured is Madison Curless, Blanchester High School. Courtesy photo