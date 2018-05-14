WPD: Several missing persons reported

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police received a report of a missing person at 12:45 p.m. on May 7. According to the report, a 47-year-old male resides at the apartments on Prairie Avenue and was last seen Friday evening. The male’s brother tried to call his cell phone over the weekend and it rang until Monday when it went straight to voicemail. The brother found his apartment unlocked, his TV was still on, there was a pile of blankets on the bed, and his dog was still in the apartment. The brother took the dog to his residence. Police were advised that missing subject has mental issues as a result of a childhood incident where he was shot in the head with a shotgun. His brother believes the last time he saw his brother he was wearing blue jeans and a white tank top. Police looked over surveillance video but did not locate the male. Police filled out a LEADS entry sheet and had dispatchers check if they could locate the last location of the man’s cell phone. All they could find out was that the cell phone was off.

• At 4:01 p.m. on May 7, a 52-year-old male reported that his 16-year-old daughter didn’t go to school that day. He advised that she may be with a 25-year-old male. He stated that his daughter and the male subject have talked about running away to Alabama. The juvenile was entered into LEADS.

• Police received a report of a missing person at 1:32 p.m. on May 9. According to the report, a 37-year-old male reported he hadn’t seen a 69-year-old male, since 9:45 a.m. that day. Police were advised the missing male was last seen in his pajama bottoms with no shoes or shirt and appeared to be confused. The reporter stated the male would not leave his residence unlocked and that is the main reason he is concerned. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department were advised to be on the lookout for the missing male.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 1-99 block of South Spring Street at 2:45 a.m. on May 13. According to the report, a 31-year-old Hillsboro male was found to be shot. A 37-year-old male is listed as a suspect. The report indicates evidence was collected.

• At 9:25 p.m. on May 7, a 33-year-old female reported to police that a 35-year-old male has been harassing and stalking her and her children. She showed authorities two videos she took, one of a confrontation at a store where she claimed he was stalking her. The second video was of a conversation with a restricted number she claimed was the suspect. The victim said she wanted to pursue telecommunication harassment charges because she claims he called 75 times that day.

• At 10:10 a.m. on May 9, police received a report of $7,084.54 being stolen from a bank on North South Street. Police indicate the crime is fraud related.

• At 5:40 p.m. on May 9, police responded to the apartments on West Main Street on the report of property damage. According to the report, $500 worth of damage was done to the apartment windows.

• At 7:39 p.m. on May 9, police responded to the 1200 block of Warren Drive on a property damage report. According to the report, the driver side door of a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica had $200 worth of damage.

• Police responded to the 300 block of High Street on a burglary in progress at 12:25 p.m. on May 10. An 82-year-old female resident is listed as the victim. Three males — ages 33, 24, and 21 — are listed as suspects. One of the male’s resided at the incident location. The report lists no items taken.

• Police received a report of a domestic assault at 7:29 p.m. on May 11. A 34-year-old Wilmington male and a 28-year-old Midland female are listed as suspects.

• At 1:28 a.m. on May 12, police responded to the 400 block of High Street on a property damage report. The report indicates the primary incident is menacing. Two residents — a 53-year-old male and a 52-year-old female — are listed as victims. A 26-year-old male is listed as a suspect. Police collected a landscaping block, a pair of used latex gloves, and a slide box containing two swabs were collected as evidence.

• Emergency services responded to the 200 block of A Street at 5:13 p.m. on May 12 on the report of a possible overdose. According to the report, they were directed to an upstairs bedroom where a 31-year-old female was located lying sideways on the bed. She had a pulse and was breathing but unconscious. The Fire Department provided two doses of Narcan and she was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Cody Christen, 27, of Blanchester, was charged with alleged domestic assault and child endangerment.

• Joseph Wiles, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged persistent disorderly conduct.

• Scott Laney Jr., 38, of New Vienna, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia-marijuana.

• Anthony Brannon, 24, of Reeseville, was charged with alleged criminal trespass and failure to appear on a trespassing charge.

• Heather Cole, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct.

• Cherie McLaughlin, 34, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Kyle Hargrave, 37, of Sabina, was charged with allegedly resisting arrest, littering, drug trafficking, assaulting a police officer, and two counts of obstructing official business.

• Katie Spurlock, 29, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• Brandy Burton, 43, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged persistent disorderly conduct.

• Anthony Woody Jr., 38, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• Sarah Shepherd, 27, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged child endangerment.

• Brook Britain, 18, of New Vienna, was charged with alleged assault.

• Miranda Allen, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Joshua Bahr, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Jeff Corey Jr., 22, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Danny Wilson, 39, of Sabina, was charged with allegedly failing to appear on a trespassing charge.

• Tanner Green, 19, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Gregory Smith, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence, operating a vehicle without a valid license, driving under suspension-financial, and driving under an O.V.I. suspension.

• Blake Carter, 24, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal damaging/endangering and falsification.

• Joseph Reifenberger, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_WPD-Badge-4.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574