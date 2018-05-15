Muni judgehands downsentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following contains those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 30 and May 4:

• Christopher Lestage, 31, of Birmingham, Alabama, marijuana possession, O.V.I., going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from April 27, 2018 to April 26, 2019, fined $1,375, assessed $250 court costs.

• Jahwuan Nelson, 20, of Wilmington, aggravated trespassing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (122 days suspended), fined $150, and assessed $125 court costs. Nelson must have no contact with the victim, commit no further offenses for two years and take part in non-reporting probation.

• William Johnson, 50, of Blanchester, O.V.I., driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 2, 2018 to May 1, 2019, fined $1,225, and sentenced to $250 court costs. Johnson must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must consume no alcohol/abusive drugs while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Driving privileges granted effective May 17, 2018. ALS vacated. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. Additional charges of marijuana possession and failure to control were dismissed.

• Jeffrey Bell, 35, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (23 days suspended), fined $150, and assessed $125 court costs. Bell must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. Bell must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year and pay $113.81 in restitution to the victim.

• Joshua Belden, 26, of Miamisburg, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, and assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Belden must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Ronda Wilson, 49, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs. Jail time stayed to allow Wilson to complete diversion. Wilson must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Melissa Wright, 37, of Lebanon, resisting arrest, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), and assessed $125 court costs. Wright must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. A child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Jarrell, 38, of Sabina, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (two days suspended), fined $150, and assessed $125 court costs. Jarrell must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Jacob Gillis, 34, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $150, and assessed $125 court costs. Gillis must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year.

• David Miller, 51, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, and assessed $125 court costs.

• Natalia Adkins, 22, of Lynchburg, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Andrew Wilson, 28, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $300, and assessed $250 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Greene, 46, of Martinsville, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs. An additional drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Scott Laney Jr., 38, of Midland, two counts of drug paraphernalia, fictitious registration, fined $350, and assessed $375 court costs.

• Tyler Wallace, 29, of Washington Court House, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, and assessed $250 court costs.

• Jason McConnell, 42, of Boardman, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $110, and assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Eric Dodge, 40, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, seat belt violation, going 73 in a 55 mph speed zone, going 83 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $280, and assessed $375 court costs. An additional seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Chance Conley-Day, 25, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, and assessed $250 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Presley Mills, 19, of Columbus, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Christina McKinney, 52, of Sabina, driving under suspension, failure to control, fined $200, and assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Brittany Oldaker, 21, of Richmond, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Tara Thomas, 48, of Conyers, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Glenna Knight, 38, of Lawrenceburg, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Court-News_cmyk-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.