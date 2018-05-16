Clinton County students win in annual Earth Day poster contest

WILMINGTON — During a ceremony at the beautiful and historic Clinton County Courthouse, County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods and members of the Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) recognized 10 local students as winners in the 2018 Earth Day poster contest.

Elementary students in grades K through 5 across Clinton County were asked to create posters depicting local recycling and litter prevention activities. The artwork was judged by the county commissioners and the top 10 winners were selected to represent the county in the SWMD’s annual calendar.

In all, 111 homeroom classes from 10 schools and the Christian Heritage Home Educators (home school) participated in this year’s contest.

On Tuesday, May 15, the winners, their families, teachers, principals and members of the community gathered at the Clinton County Courthouse to formally recognize each of these students. The winning student artists and recycling advocates were awarded various prizes including recycled content game rugs, stainless steel water bottles made from recycled steel, and duffel bags made from recycled plastic bottles.

Each student also received first editions of the featured calendar. The winners were presented with their original artwork, custom framed with a personalized nameplate commemorating the event.

Woods, along with SWMD representatives Jeff Walls and Mark Michael presented the winners with their awards and invited guests for refreshments following the program.

The 10 county winners are Maylee Martin, kindergarten, Sonshine Christian Kindergarten; Emily Adkins, 1st grade, Putman Elementary; Asher King, 1st grade, Putman Elementary; Lily Griffith, 2nd grade, New Vienna Elementary; Justin Scarberry, 3rd grade, East End Elementary; Abigail Crowe, 4th grade, Blanchester Intermediate; Ella Thompson, 4th grade, Clinton-Massie Elementary; Maggie Grant, 5th grade, Blanchester Intermediate; Cristen Koch, 5th grade, Clinton-Massie Elementary; and Sophia Jones, 5th grade, Clinton-Massie Elementary.