Break-in at Clarksville residence reported

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 3:29 p.m. May 5, a 57-year-old woman reported that unknown person(s) broke into her residence at the 1-99 block of South 2nd Street in Clarksville and stole multiple items. The report lists a socket set, a 47-inch TV, and Jeep Power Wheel as stolen.

• At 11:19 a.m. May 3, a 50-year-old Wilmington man reported he was being verbally harassed by an acquaintance. The victim also advised the suspect made threats about killing him.

• At 8:35 a.m. May 5, deputies found a person passed out in a vehicle on the 700 block of Canada Road, Midland. According to the report, narcotics and paraphernalia along with a firearm were found in the vehicle. The firearm was found hidden underneath the person.

• At 7:34 p.m. May 5, during a traffic stop near Pansy Road and State Route 132 near Clarksville, deputies located a white powder substance in a clear plastic bag, a clear solid substance in a cellophane wrapper, and two hypodermic syringes. Two males were arrested on warrants.

• Deputies located a bag with a crystal-like substance during a traffic stop for a marked-lanes violation on State Route 73 East to U.S. 68 North near Wilmington at 1:14 a.m. May 6.

• At 11:35 p.m. May 6, during a traffic stop for expired plates on State Route 134 South near Ireland Road, deputies located a drug and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger face drug-related charges.

• At 3:45 a.m. May 7, during a traffic stop for a marked-lanes violation on State Route 73 West and Mitchell Road near Wilmington, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle. The report indicates they found a meth pipe, a marijuana bong, small rubber caps, a small pill with a crown marking, and a bag with a crystal substance.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Jason Allen, 38, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly inducing panic.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

