Clarksville-Vernon Alumni to meet June 2

Members and friends of the Clarksville-Vernon Alumni will meet on Saturday, June 2 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Center located at 789 Nelson Avenue, Wilmington.

The meeting will begin with a hospitality hour from 5 to 6 p.m.

After that, a buffet dinner will start at 6 p.m.

Chuck Muchmore, Class of 1962, will have Clarksville School and local memorabilia available. Members and friends are encouraged to bring any items of interest associated with the school or the Clarksville area to share with others.

Anyone who has had an association with the Alumni, Clarksville school or Clinton-Massie is welcome to attend.

Reservations can be made by contacting Joyce Rittenhouse Peters, 17 Meadow Run Trail, Wilmington, OH 45177, whose telephone is 937-382-3041.

The cost is $13 per person, payable by check or cash.