Sarah set to lead her LHBS team

Sarah Wertz loves the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She also loves to watch standard-bred horse racing, work puzzles, shop and travel.

Sarah, 29, was diagnosed at 18 months of age with Cerebral Palsy, considered a neurological disorder caused by non-progressive brain injury or malformation that occurs while the child’s brain is under development.

Cerebral Palsy affects body movement, muscle control, muscle coordination, muscle tone, reflex, posture and balance. Also, it can impact fine motor skills, gross motor skills and oral motor functioning.

Sarah attends the Person Centered Services, Inc. (PCS) two days a week. While there she volunteers in the local community, works at the Center and goes on community outings.

She participated in the production of “When the Last Petal Falls” at the Murphy Theatre last fall.

She also volunteers one day a week with JobCom through Goodwill. Some of the locations she volunteers through the program are the Humane Society, the Adult Daycare and the Homeless Shelter. She also receives services through an independent provider where they do community outings and learn daily life skills.

Sarah lives with her mother and grandmother along with Carley, her lab mix, and two cats, Sami and Ebony. She also spends time with her father and their two dogs, Bentley and Noah. She attends Fellowship of Praise near Clarksville.

Sarah will have a team of supporters at the LHBS 5K on May 19 which includes family and friends, and you are invited to join her team.

All proceeds from this event will go to benefit Phase 4 of the Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground. Phase 4 includes the addition of handi-accesible restrooms for children and families.

Sarah is an active volunteer around Clinton County.