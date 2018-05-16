Posted on by

SOESC earns Auditor of State Award


Here are the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center fiscal staffers. Seated are Megan Thompson, in accounts receivable and Rachel Meyer, treasurer; and standing are Rhonda Cochran, in accounts payable and Amanda Ely, in payroll.

Courtesy photo

WILMINGTON — Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has announced that the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), which serves K through 12 school districts in Adams, Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties, has received the Auditor of State Award for its clean audit reports.

Under the stewardship and efforts of Treasurer Rachel Meyer and the fiscal staff, the SOESC earned a “clean” audit report free of any finding for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs.

The audit also recognized the SOECS for its timely filing of financial reports as required by GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles).

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

