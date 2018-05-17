LOCAL BRIEFS

Sabina Library to hold

book and DVD sale

SABINA — Next week, May 21 through 26, there will be a “Book & DVD Sale” at the Sabina Public Library, 11 E. Elm St. in the village, during regular business hours.

Sabina, NV Libraries

eye summer program

Next week on Thursday, May 24, registration will begin for the 2018 Summer Reading Program “Libraries Rock!” at the Sabina Public Library, 11 E. Elm St. in the village, and the New Vienna Library, 114 W. Main St. in New Vienna. Read to earn some great prizes this summer.

On Friday, June 8, a kickoff event for the Summer Reading Program “Libraries Rock!” will start with a performance by magician Matthew Taylor at 11 a.m. at the Sabina Public Library, and later that same day at 2 p.m. at the New Vienna Library.

Refreshments will be available after the magic show along with areas for the children to view rocks, receive a temporary tattoo, take pictures using our rockin’ backdrop and props, and help in coloring a large musical banner.

The summer reading program ends on July 31.

3M Club to hear

sewing missionary

Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) next Monday, May 21 to enjoy a light breakfast and an informative program. Local resident Diane Murphy will share stories from her travels to Peru earlier this year and her experiences teaching sewing there.

The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited.

For more information about the 3M Club, please call Abby Ellsberry, director of Sales and Marketing at 937-382-2995 or Bob Holmes at 937-382-3673.

Speaker from Pilot Dogs

at Wilmington Lions Club

The next Wilmington Lions Club meeting will feature Ms. Truly Davis, a guest speaker from Pilot Dogs. The meeting will be next Monday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Davis will describe a future project where Cincinnati will host an event for blind people.

Meals are available by contacting Lion Bob Thomas at 937-383-0783 to make your meal reservation.

BOE to conduct

official count

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 22 at 9 a.m. for the purpose of conducting an official count and any other business that may come before the board.

The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Board of Elections Office, Room 126, on the first floor of the county courthouse located at 46 S. South Street in Wilmington.