Event removes 1,350 scrap tires from community

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently hosted its annual Tire Amnesty Event. At this event, local residents and communities were given the opportunity to recycle scrap tires that may have accumulated over time or been found deposited along roadsides and in public parks.

One hundred and eighty-three participants combined to collect more than 1,350 scrap tires, weighing nearly 20 tons.

Those tires were then delivered to an area processing facility where they will be recycled into pavers, running tracks, or used for civil engineering and other such purposes.

Funding for this program was provided in large part by a grant received from the Ohio EPA.

Other organizations partnering with the Solid Waste Management District to host this year’s Tire Amnesty Event included the Clinton County Engineer/Highway Departments, Clinton County Juvenile Probation Department, and Tau Kappa Beta fraternity from Wilmington College.

Residents who may have missed this event or would simply like to learn more about local recycling opportunities are encouraged to visit www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling .