Educational talk on Iran scheduled

WILMINGTON — Have you ever thought how it would feel to be a U.S. citizen and mingle with government officials and the people of Iran? A local resident will present a talk at the Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, June 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. regarding her recent 19 days in Iran.

Sharon Frost of Wilmington traveled in Iran with five other people from different states on a peace fellowship trip.

Her program at the public library is titled “The Human Bond — We Are All Alike.”

It will focus on the people, the government, and the culture of Iran. Frost also will tell about the stringent requirements for a U.S. citizen to obtain a visa to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Frost, who has visited 132 countries in her life, holds a Master of Science degree in criminology and psychology from the University of Cincinnati. She is a graduate of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy-Police Class, and has a pilot’s license with several hundred hours of flight time in single- and twin-engine aircraft.

She has been involved in foreign service and has received survival training in the jungles of Brazil and the mountains of Columbia.

She is a black diamond alpine skier until a recent leg injury. She is an avid bicyclist, archer, and a kayak enthusiast.

The program at the library will be held in the Kirk Room. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.