Campus Friends Meeting (Quakers) hold an unprogrammed worship between 10 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. “Unprogrammed” Friends meetings follow the tradition of gathering in silence, without the services of a designated pastor or minister. The meetinghouse is located on the Wilmington College campus, and is adjoined to the Boyd Cultural Arts Center (the entrance is through Boyd).

Campus Friends Meeting (Quakers) hold an unprogrammed worship between 10 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. “Unprogrammed” Friends meetings follow the tradition of gathering in silence, without the services of a designated pastor or minister. The meetinghouse is located on the Wilmington College campus, and is adjoined to the Boyd Cultural Arts Center (the entrance is through Boyd). http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_DSCF6094.jpg Campus Friends Meeting (Quakers) hold an unprogrammed worship between 10 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. “Unprogrammed” Friends meetings follow the tradition of gathering in silence, without the services of a designated pastor or minister. The meetinghouse is located on the Wilmington College campus, and is adjoined to the Boyd Cultural Arts Center (the entrance is through Boyd). Gary Huffenberger | News Journal