Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Domino’s Pizza, 265 W. Locust St., Wilmington, May 2. Critical: Container of green olives found with May 1 expiration date.

Level 2 certification unavailable. Black cart for holding pizza (pre-made) is in splatter zone next to hand sink. Employee entering establishment touched/moved box of cooked food at warming/holding station, went to restroom, then exited facility. Food contact part of tongs were touched with bare hands and then those tongs’ food contact service contacted food. Bulk container storing corn meal missing label. Handwashing sign missing at hand sink. Cove tile next to hand sink missing grout. Cove tile next to walk-in cooler damaged. FRP trim next to walk-in cooler damaged. Light bulbs nonworking in ceiling fixture above pizza box shelf storage.

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 30. Critical: Containers of meat prepped in sandwich-make cooler missing date or have incorrect date labels.

Containers of meat prepped in sandwich-make cooler missing covers. Container of hash browns missing lid at front service cooler. Cutting board stained with cut marks at sandwich-make cooler. Scale has food debris accumulations. Old date sticker labels on containers. Light fixture nonworking above prep area across from 3-sink. Trash receptacle had water accumulations at prep area near 3-sink. Soda spillage under fountain machine in cabinet. Debris found under ice machine. Water accumulated near ice machine — from spilled ice or leak in machine?

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, April 25. Complaint. Customer claims they ordered a double hamburger and it only came with one burger. Customer said they informed employee and that same sandwich was taken from customer and taken to kitchen to add the second burger. Concerned with service of food. Investigated and spoke to person in charge about how incorrect food is handled from a customer. Manager stated new food should have been made and given to customer. Please review and re-train employees about handling returned food from customers.

• Dollar General, 662 W. Main St., Blanchester, April 25. Critical: Rolls of raw sausages and packages of raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat foods in cooler.

Pressboard installed on walls are not painted. Surfaces must be smooth, non-absorbent and easy to clean. Reduce clutter and outside storage (shelves) to prevent harborage spaces for pests.

• CVS Pharmacy, 610 Cherry St., Blanchester, April 25. No concerns at time of visit.

• Kreative Kids Childcare Center, 912 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, April 25. Verification employees know when to report illness unavailable.

• Combs Bakery, 221 Wayne Road, Wilmington, April 25. Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. Thanks for cooperation.

• Clinton-Massie Elementary School, 2380 Lebanon Road, Clarksville. May 2. Critical: Pulled port 132°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above to prevent pathogen growth). Light bulb not working in ceiling light.

• Clinton-Massie High School, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville. Ice accumulated in walk-in freezer (icicle on condenser unit and ice on box of chicken nuggets).

• Clinton-Massie Prime Time, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, May 2. Meals provided by parents and/or purchased from Clinton-Massie school. Snacks provided by food service operation.

• Dollar General, 1001 S. South St., Wilmington, May 2. Follow-up. Five previous violations corrected. Thanks for cooperation.

• Duchess Shoppe, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 2. Six previous violations corrected. Thanks for cooperation! The following requires correction/improvement: Level 2 certification unavailable. Verification employees know when to report illness unavailable. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Boxes of food on floor in walk-in freezer. Ingredient information unavailable for self-service food items (doughnuts, hot dogs, etc.)

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg