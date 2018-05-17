WILMINGTON — While the Tanager House has been open for less than a year, they’ve already seen a few of their residents fly off to a happier life.

Tanager House, located at 157 N. South St. in Wilmington, is a transitional residence for women and is a Nest Recovery Home. The Nest is a faith-based non-profit organization created to provide a safe environment for at-risk adults.

Hayley Nimersheim is one of the first three residents to graduate from the Nest. She graduated on May 4 after residing at the house for sixth months to kick her addictions.

“I’ve been able to spend the last six months just really learning to love life again, and do it the right way this time,” said Nimersheim.

Nimersheim credits the caring nature of the staff as what helped her out during the past sixth months.

“Coming somewhere that’s really beautiful but also knowing that there are people here who absolutely love you more than you could ever love yourself. Especially coming out of addiction,” she said.

During her time there she not only learned how to love life again but she also learned some trade skills and was able to interact with people outside of the Nest house through their marketplace. The Marketplace is a division which employs individuals in recovery to landscape, refurbish, and rebuild not only The Tanager House but to work on outside projects as well.

Micah Steele, the Marketplace director, believes that people are worth giving a second chance.

“If you look past the rough exterior, you’ll find a person inside and they may surprise you if you give them a chance,” said Steele.

Nimersheim received outpatient therapy, she did a 180 class every Wednesday, all the while trying to find the root of the addiction.

“I didn’t even know what to expect coming into this because I was one of the first ones,” she said. “I have nothing bad to say about this place. They’ve done so much to help me reconnect with my family and just get my life back.”

The next step in her life is going to trade school in Reynoldsburg with the hope of opening up her own automotive restoration shop.

The House manager, Angela Mitchell-Koster, lives at the house and witnesses their transformations to a more sober life.

“It’s really neat to see the transition from when they first came in, to where they are right now. They really do blossom,” said Mitchell-Koster.

The Nest’s Executive Director Allison Rambo says anyone can come. To find out how to apply they can go to their website — thenestrh.org/residential — and apply for admission or they could call 513-507-7053.

“Just don’t give up on people. Every single person is worth it even if they mess up over and over again. They’re still worth it,” said Rambo.

From left are House Manager Angela Mitchell-Koster, Executive Director Allison Rambo, now-former resident Hayley Nimersheim, and Marketplace Director Micah Steele. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_DSC_0461.jpg From left are House Manager Angela Mitchell-Koster, Executive Director Allison Rambo, now-former resident Hayley Nimersheim, and Marketplace Director Micah Steele.

Nimersheim graduates from the Nest

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.