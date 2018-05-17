City’s trash pickup fees to increase June 1

WILMINGTON — Residents will be seeing a refuse collection rate increase to help preserve the city’s landfill.

During Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, the council heard the final two readings of a measure to approve the rate increase.

“We’ve talked it through a lot and it’s been a long time coming. I’m glad we have something set for what we need down the road,” said council member Matt Purkey.

The rate increases were first brought up at the April 19 city council meeting. The plan was presented then by Solid Waste/Recycling Committee Chairperson Michael Allbright. He described the draft ordinance then as having an approach that was “super conservative,” as well as being “responsible and really transparent.”

Wilmington Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker told council he had not received any phone calls showing disdain toward the increase. City Administrator Marian Miller said the Mayor’s Office received one call, politely saying they didn’t approve but wanted to keep the landfill.

The rate increase would start June 1, and would see curbside residential pickup at $16.35 per dwelling unit; and $17.99 per dwelling unit for premises outside the city.

For commercial and industrial pickup, inside the city would be $9.48 per cubic yard refuse per month with a two-cubic yard minimum; and $10.43 outside the city.

The vote was 6-0 to approve the rate increase, with one council member absent.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Wilmington-City-Logo.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-728-6397.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-728-6397.