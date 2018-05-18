Applications for green-collar jobs being accepted

WILMINGTON — BrightFarms, a brand of locally grown produce, is coming to Wilmington. It is currently hiring for up to 30 positions in the Wilmington area that offer employees a living wage, full benefits, vacation, 401(k), gym membership and the opportunity for growth within the company, stated a company spokesperson this week.

BrightFarms owns and operates indoor, hydroponic greenhouses that individually produce more than 800,000 pounds of locally grown salad greens and herbs. The Wilmington greenhouse greens will be available at Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus retailers starting in August, the spokesperson said.

“BrightFarms is rooted in the idea of improving the overall health of the planet and our communities through hydroponic and sustainable growing processes. It stems from the inspiration and desire to grow food in the community where it is consumed,” added the news release.

The job openings are for BrightFarms’ Harvest Crew and their Pack Team. These teams will be responsible for completing the daily harvest plan in a safe and efficient manner for the greenhouse, said the release.

The teams will be working in a climate-controlled greenhouse year-round.

To apply for the jobs, applicants may email careers@brightfarms.com and include Wilmington, Ohio in the subject line.