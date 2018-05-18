Well-read EC students

East Clinton High School recently observed National School Library Month with The Fable Guardians Book Club reading and donating books to the New Vienna and Sabina Elementary Schools’ first-grade students. In the photo, Reese and Shelby read to Sabina first-grade children.

East Clinton High School recently observed National School Library Month with The Fable Guardians Book Club reading and donating books to the New Vienna and Sabina Elementary Schools’ first-grade students. In the photo, Reese and Shelby read to Sabina first-grade children. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_NSLM-Reese-and-Shelby-reading-to-Sabina-1st-graders-6-1.jpg East Clinton High School recently observed National School Library Month with The Fable Guardians Book Club reading and donating books to the New Vienna and Sabina Elementary Schools’ first-grade students. In the photo, Reese and Shelby read to Sabina first-grade children. Courtesy photo