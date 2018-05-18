Blan takes in 90th Ohio State FFA Convention

The Blanchester FFA kicked off its 2018 State Convention experience with a tour of Eby livestock manufacturers. There they build various types of trailers — even custom orders for safaris and zoos to haul animals such as rhinos and camels.

Following Eby, the chapter members went to and toured Olentangy Caverns where many members faced their fear of caves.

The chapter then moved along to Magic Mountains where there were activities such as miniature golf, go-karts, laser tag, and various arcade games.

Day one of the convention began with two sessions including the first portion of many proficiency awards in which Lindsay Shell represented in Diversified Livestock Production and placed third in the state.

We were also proud to be represented by Ashleigh Osborn as one of the Ohio State FFA Talents!

There also was the opening of the Expo and FFA mall where agri-science displays were set up and attendees can load up on some FFA gear.

The final day of state convention included Lindsay Shell placing second in the state for the Small Livestock Production and Care Proficiency; and Destennie Hupp receiving a Gold Rated Secretary’s Book for her hard work in the chapter.

In the afternoon, Ashleigh performed Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, and to conclude the evening were the well-deserved State FFA Degrees.

Pictured are the State Convention trip members. From left are Cora Shattuck, Makenna Maddix, Maddie Wells, Erin Wilson, Caili Baumann, Lilly Tedrick, Logan Heitzman, Brighton Morris, Abby Spurling, Olivia Caplinger, Holly Scott, Audrey Heitzman, Jillian Richardson, Ashleigh Osborn, Taylor Cochran, Tim Rannells, Chloe Taylor and Felicity Richardson.