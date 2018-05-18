No-shows end up with second felony case

WILMINGTON — Two local men now have a second felony case on their record after they failed to show up in court as ordered on a prior case in Clinton County Common Pleas.

Below are their recent sentencings:

• Eddie James Williams, 41, of Clarksville, guilty of possessing heroin, received a six-month jail term and placed on community controls for a two-year term. He must take part in a residential program at the STAR Community Justice Center facility as a component of his community control sanctions. Williams was granted time credit for 146 days he had spent incarcerated on the case. He is ordered to pay all court costs plus a $25 public defender fee.

• Eddie James Williams, 41, of Clarksville, guilty of failing to appear in court as directed, received a six-month jail term and was placed on community controls for two years. He must participate in a residential program at the STAR Community Justice Center. Williams was granted time credit for 140 days he had served in jail on the case. He was ordered to pay court costs plus the public defender fee.

• James Franklin Goble, 44, of Wilmington, guilty of possessing heroin and of aggravated possession of drugs, received a six-month jail term and placed on community controls for two years. He must complete a residential program at the STAR Community Justice Center facility as one of his community control sanctions. The judge granted Goble credit for 68 days spent in jail on the case. Goble was ordered to pay all court costs.

• James Franklin Goble, 44, of Wilmington, guilty of failing to appear in court as directed, received a six-month term of incarceration and placed on community controls for two years. He must complete a residential program at STAR, and pay all court costs. He was granted credit for 66 days he spent in jail on the case.

