Blan shooting report turned over to prosecutor

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Police Department’s investigation into the May 2 shooting at 138 Orchard View Lane was recently completed, and last Wednesday the case file was delivered to the office of Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer for his review.

“Since the case has now been referred for prosecution, we will not release any further information and those seeking case status or other updates are directed to contact Mr. Moyer’s office,” said Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“I commend the police department staff on their tenacious work in this case, much of which was done while under heavy criticism on social media and from certain Cincinnati media outlets,” said Reinbolt. “I also commend Ptl. Kristen Jeffers on her work in this case, as her efforts were instrumental in establishing, as nearly as possible, the facts of what occurred in this incident.”

On May 2 Jamie McLaughlin, 31, of 138 Orchard View Lane, shot his girlfriend, Mary Neace, 28, of that address, perhaps accidentally, according to police reports. Neace was hospitalized with serious injuries, some possibly not related to the shooting.

The following weekend McLaughlin was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing for allegedly brandishing a machete and threatening two people who had spent the night at his home.

After posting bond that same day and being released from the Clinton County Jail, he was arrested again Sunday and charged with having a weapon under a disability.

Blanchester police also later executed a search warrant at the house, in which “various items connected to the shooting and possible assault were seized, as was a quantity of stolen property found inside the home.”

