NV, Sabina libraries set to read and rock

Rockstar librarians Jacki Eakins and Jackie Mitchell are ready to rock the 2018 Summer Reading Program at New Vienna Library. Registration for the program “Libraries Rock!” will start at New Vienna and the Sabina Public Library on Thursday, May 24 and continue until the end of July. Adults, teenagers, and children can read for pleasure to earn a chance to win prizes this summer. The kickoff event featuring Magician Matthew Taylor will take place on Friday, June 8 at 11:00 AM at Sabina and 2:00 PM at New Vienna.

