This is Andrew’s Army, captained by Andrew Flanigan.

Posing for a team photograph before the Fun Run 5K began Saturday morning are the members of Gracie’s Squad, named for Gracie Bowman.

Team Paxton and Irene came out in strength Saturday.

Quite a few dogs joined the fun at the Fun Run 5K.

Brysen’s Army and Team Braydyn are running for a good cause — to raise funds for the Little Hearts Big Smiles’ handicap accessible playground off Fife Avenue in Wilmington.

An estimated 250 to 300 people participated in the Fun Run 5K.

Teams from last year also participated in Saturday’s 5K. Here are members of Brei’s Brigade, named for Brei Wulf.

Team Braydyn — including the team captain Bradyn Carr — cross the finish line Saturday. It’s always a highlight of the Fun Run 5K when a team captain crosses the finish line and receives cheers and applause.

Painted faces were part of the fun in the Fun Run.

Team Captain Sarah Wertz, center with medallion around her neck, walked the route for the Little Hearts Big Smiles fundraiser even though she has Cerebral Palsy.

Three members of Brei’s Brigade are running rather than walking.

There were smiles Saturday to melt your heart.

These are the top three winners among the guys at the Fun Run 5K.

Among lady participants, these are the top three winners at the Fun Run 5K.